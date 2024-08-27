Delhi court likely to hear Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid’s bail plea on Aug 28

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely to hear on August 28 an application filed by Lok Sabha MP Rashid Engineer, who is in jail since 2019, seeking regular bail in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in the Baramulla constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh had on August 20 issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and directed it to file its response by August 28 on his plea.

The court had earlier granted Rashid custody parole to take the oath of office on July 5.

Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was charged by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the alleged terror funding case. He is at present lodged in Tihar jail.

The former MLA's name cropped up during the investigation of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who was arrested by the NIA for allegedly funding terrorist groups and separatists in the Kashmir Valley.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against several people, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, in the case.

Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to the charges.