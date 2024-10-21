Delhi court likely to pronounce on Nov 29 AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal's punishment in doctor's suicide case

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on November 29 the quantum of punishment for AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, convicted for abetting the suicide of a doctor in south Delhi in 2020.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who was scheduled to hear arguments on Monday, adjourned the matter after being told that the convict has challenged the order convicting him in the case in the Delhi Court.

Rajendra Singh, a 52-year-old doctor, had died by suicide in Durga Vihar on April 18, 2020.

The court had on February 28 held Jarwal, who represents the Deoli assembly constituency, guilty, saying the prosecution had proved the case against him beyond reasonable doubt.

Besides abetment of suicide, the judge also held him guilty of criminal conspiracy, extortion and criminal intimidation.

In his suicide note, the doctor had accused Jarwal of driving him to end his life. Police had registered a case of alleged extortion and abetment to suicide against Jarwal . PTI UK UK RT RT