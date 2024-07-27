National

Delhi court order on closure report on minor wrestler's complaint against ex-WFI chief likely on Sep 27

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on September 27 its order on whether to accept a report filed by police seeking cancellation of a minor wrestler's complaint accusing ex-WFI chief and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor, who was scheduled to pass the order on Monday, adjourned the matter.

Delhi Police had on June 15 last year filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case by the minor wrestler. PTI UK ZMN

