Delhi court orders FIR against employees for criminal breach of trust with fashion designer

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) A court here has directed the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR against two former employees of fashion designer Pallavi Mohan for criminal breach of trust for running a parallel business and using her brand name and clients to sell their own products.

Judicial Magistrate Akshay Sharma directed the police to file the case on a complaint filed by 'Not So Serious Trading LLP', owned by Mohan.

The judge accepted the submissions made by advocates Sumit Gehlot and Nikhil Bhalla, representing the company, that prima facie cognisable offence was committed.

"This court has no hesitation to hold that the cognisable offence of criminal breach of trust by a servant, punishable u/s. 408 IPC is clearly seen to be committed by the alleged Manu Uniyal and Surender Kumar. Further, this court is of the view that proper filed investigation is required as the vendors and the buyers require to be examined," the judge said in an order passed on October 4.

The judge directed the SHO of the Okhla Industrial Area Police Station to register an FIR in the matter and file compliance report on the next date of hearing, i.e., October 18.

The complaint alleged that the accused secretly accepted orders from Mohan's clients.

Thereafter, the accused persons manufactured 'high-end' ladies' garments using "Not So Serious" brand name, design and materials, and diverted payments to their own accounts and those of their family members and associated companies.

The complaint also includes allegations of forgery and record fabrication.

Mohan alleged that despite her initial complaint to the Delhi Police, no FIR was registered. PTI UK AS AS