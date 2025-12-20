Delhi court orders framing charges against Cong leader Alka Lamba in police assault case

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) A Delhi court has ordered framing of charges against Congress leader Alka Lamba in a case related to an assault on police personnel during a protest at the Jantar Mantar in 2024, saying there was a “prima facie” case against her.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Panwar was hearing the matter in which the Congress leader was accused of obstructing police and blocking a public road while holding a protest in support of women’s reservation at the Jantar Mantar on July 29, 2024.

The court has posted the matter for the formal framing of charges on January 5. According to the prosecution, Lamba, along with other protesters, pushed police officers, jumped the barricades, while some of them blocked the road.

In an order dated December 19, the court ordered framing of charges, saying, “There exists a prima facie case against the accused, namely, Alka Lamba, for the commission of offences punishable under Sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 221 (obstruction of public official), 223(a) (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the BNS.” The court noted that the statements made by the police and the complainant (head constable Manish) established that Lamba was present at the protest site and had been instrumental in leading the demonstrators out of the permissible protest area.

“The accused was present at the place of the incident, had been instrumental in leading the demonstrators out of the permissible area of protest, used criminal force and assaulted police officers on duty while willfully disobeying the order duly promulgated by a public servant,” the court said.

It also dismissed Lamba's plea seeking discharge, saying the Congress leader also caused danger to life, health and safety of peaceful demonstrators and public servants alike.

The court underlined that at the stage of framing of charges, it was not required to assess the sufficiency of evidence for conviction but merely to see whether there was prima facie material raising grave suspicion against the accused.

“In the present case, the statements of the complainant and other police officers clearly disclose grave suspicion against the accused and the defences raised by the accused are to be dealt with at the stage of trial,” it said.

“The accused is directed to appear physically before the court on the next date of hearing,” the court said. PTI SKM MNR ARI