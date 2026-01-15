Delhi court orders framing of charges against ex-AAP MLA Nitin Tyagi

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) A Delhi court has ordered framing of charges against former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Nitin Tyagi in a case of harassing workers of a private construction company in 2019.

Tyagi and his associates are accused of manhandling the workers on November 29, 2019, who were assigned to work for restoration and rejuvenation of Yamuna flood plains.

In an order dated January 13, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal ordered the framing of charges against the former legislator under IPC sections 427 (mischief causing damage of Rs 50 or more ), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 186 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant) and 34 (common intention).

The court, however, discharged him of offences regarding causing hurt or assaulting or using criminal force against any public servant.