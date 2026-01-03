Delhi court orders in-camera proceedings in NIA case against PFI leaders

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) A Delhi court on Saturday ordered in-camera proceedings in the NIA case against leaders of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma, who is hearing arguments on charges against 20 accused PFI leaders, asked mediapersons to leave the court, saying the proceedings will be held in-camera.

Sources said the court listed the matter for further hearing on January 7.

On December 21, 2025, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had told the court that the PFI was trying to procure arms from neighbouring countries, provide arms training to its cadres and radicalise Muslim youth with a view to establishing a caliphate in India.

In September 2022, the Centre banned the PFI and several of its associates for five years under a stringent anti-terror law, alleging links with global terror groups such as ISIS. PTI MDB MNR RHL