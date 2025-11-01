Delhi court raps police official for not conducting proper investigation

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) A court here has directed action against a Delhi police official for filing a "false" report in a case of alleged robbery and not conducting a proper investigation, and sought submission of a compliance report.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Tushar Gupta was hearing the bail plea of the accused in the case of alleged robbery with the use of a deadly weapon and common intention registered by the Dayalpur police station.

In an order dated October 31, the court, which dismissed the bail plea, said, "In his reply, investigating officer IO has submitted that the accused Mustakeem was arrested by him on an information received from the secret informer. However, after perusing the CCTV footage of the police station, it can be seen that the accused himself went to the police station, and the same fact is confirmed by the IO on a query asked by this court." It said that "the IO had filed a false report in this matter to mislead the court".

Noting the evidence before it, the court also said that IO was not investigating the case properly.

"This court deems fit to issue notice to the joint commissioner of police to take appropriate action against the IO for filing a false report in the present case and not investigating the case properly, and file the compliance report on the next date of hearing (November 3)," the magistrate said.

"Action be also taken on the station house officer (SHO) and assistant commissioner of police (ACP) concerned for the supervisory lapse on their part," he added. PTI MNR RT RT