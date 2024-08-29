Delhi court recommends departmental action against cop for not providing forensic report

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) A local court has denounced the conduct of a Delhi Police official for not submitting a forensic report despite repeated reminders and recommended departmental action against him.

The court also sought a reply from the joint commissioner of police (central range).

Judicial Magistrate Gaurav Goyal was hearing a case registered by the Sadar Bazar police station in 2019 in which the Delhi Police was directed to file the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report.

In an order passed on August 24, the court noted that it had earlier received a reply from the deputy commissioner of police (north), saying a request was sent to the FSL director for expediting the inquiry.

"Today again, adjournment is sought by inspector Sanjay Kumar for filing of the FSL result as the FSL result is still not ready. Perusal of the file reveals that the charge sheet was filed before this court on November 8, 2019," the court said.

"This court is of considered opinion that then investigating officer (IO) sub-inspector Parveen Kumar has deliberately failed to take steps despite repeated reminders of this court. Accordingly, this court recommends that departmental action be initiated against Parveen Kumar for failing to conduct the FSL examination," it added.

A copy of the order will be sent to the joint commissioner of police (central range) for filing a reply, it further said.

"It is impressed upon the joint commissioner of police that the reply be forwarded to this court under his personal signature only," the court said.

It also issued fresh notice to the IO, the Sadar Bazar SHO and the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) to appear in person before the court.

"No exemption shall be entertained by this court from the IO, Sadar Bazar SHO and the ACP Sadar Bazar on the next date of hearing," it added.

The matter has been posted to September 28 for further hearing. PTI MNR SZM