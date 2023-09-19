Delhi court refuses to acquit Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in defamation case

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday refused to acquit Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a criminal defamation complaint lodged by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, holding his request was “without any merit”.

The counsel for the Congress leader had moved an application seeking his acquittal on the ground that the complainant failed to appear before it on August 7 and 21 without a justifiable cause.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal dismissed Gehlot's application, saying on the days in question the matter was fixed for supply of documents and scrutiny. “The presence of the complainant on those days was quite unnecessary, especially considering that the counsel for the complainant was very much present before the court,” he said.

“This court finds no merit in the said arguments put forth by the counsel for the accused. Ergo, in the light of the aforesaid discussion, the application at hand stands dismissed,” the judge said.

The court had on August 7 summoned Gehlot following Shekhawat's complaint over the Congress leader's reported remarks linking him to the alleged Sanjivani scam.

The scandal is related to thousands of investors allegedly getting duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society on the promise of highly lucrative returns. PTI UK UK SK SK