Delhi court refuses to cancel arrest warrant against Naresh Balyan aide

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday refused to cancel the arrest warrant against an alleged aide of AAP leader Naresh Balyan in a MCOCA case.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja said no sufficient ground was shown by applicant Umed Singh for recalling the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him.

The NBW was issued against Singh on January 21 on an application filed by the investigating officer claiming that the accused intentionally evaded arrest and his whereabouts were untraceable despite frequent raids conducted at his home and hideouts.

According to special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, Balyan used agreements in the name of Singh. Following the agreements, Balyan manipulated the properties into the disputed status, enlist Kapil Sangwan, the alleged syndicate leader, to intimidate the legitimate sellers to sell their properties at a much lower price than the amount mentioned in the agreement to sell, he said.

The judge rejected the accused's contention that he was busy with "family issues".

"The application neither specifies as to where the applicant was busy in his family issues, nor is there any mention of any date(s) on which he had to attend to such family issues. The application is ambiguous and does not show any sufficient ground for allowing the same," the court said.

The judge on January 15 denied bail to Balyan in the case lodged under MCOCA.

Balyan was arrested in the case on December 4 whereas a court granted him bail in an extortion case.