Delhi court refuses to stay summons for Kejriwal's personal appearance

New Delhi: The sessions court on Friday refused to stay summons issued to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal by the special court for his personal appearance on March 16.

Advertisment

Kejriwal moved sessions court on Thursday and sought an exemption from the personal appearance in the lower court which issued the summons on two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate for evading its summons in a money laundering case related to the alleged liquor scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed two complaints before the magisterial court seeking prosecution of Kejriwal for skipping multiple summons issued to him in the case.

The latest complaint pertains to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor not honouring summons number four to eight sent by the federal probe agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED said.

Advertisment

The ED had earlier moved the magisterial court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for not attending the first three summons issued to him in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The court of ACMM Malhotra has listed the matter (regarding summons number one to three) for hearing on March 16 along with the other complaint.

Kejriwal has till date skipped eight summons issued by the agency, the ED said.