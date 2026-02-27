Delhi court refuses to take cognisance of CBI chargesheet in excise 'scam'

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday refused to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet in a corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh discharged former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and 21 others.

The court said that the chargesheet had several lacunae not supported by evidence.

The CBI has been probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the erstwhile-AAP government's now-scrapped excise policy.