Delhi court rejects bail of 'cosmetologist' in money-laundering case

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A Delhi court has rejected the bail plea of a woman, who claimed to be an actor and a cosmetologist, and had been arrested under the anti-money laundering law for fraud and misrepresentation.

Additional Sessions Judge Vijay Shankar was hearing the bail plea of Sandeepa Virk, who was arrested in August under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In an order dated November 4, the court said that the allegations against Virk were grave and that her release on bail could hamper the investigation.

The "rigours" of Section 45 of the PMLA had to be considered in cases where women were named as accused, it said.

The two conditions in Section 45 of PMLA prescribe that the prosecutor must be given an opportunity to oppose the bail plea and the court must satisfy itself that there were reasonable grounds for believing that the accused was not guilty of the offence and not liable to commit any offence on bail.

Dismissing the relief, the court said that the present case was an economic offence at the stage of cognisance and that crucial witnesses were yet to be examined.