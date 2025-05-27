Delhi court rejects bail plea of former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in organised crime case

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the bail application of former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a case involving alleged organised crime, saying that criminal nexus between a politician and a gangster was "perhaps the most perilous threat confronting a nation".

Special judge Dig Vijay Singh rejected the application saying there was no sufficient ground to grant the relief and Balyan "must face the consequences".

"The criminal nexus between a politician and a gangster is perhaps the most perilous threat confronting a nation and its citizens, and must be addressed with severity," the judge said.

The court said there were "no reasonable grounds to believe that the applicant is not involved. Consequently, the bail application for the accused Naresh Balyan is dismissed and disposed of." The judge cited a conversation recorded in an audio clip, saying that it suggested an active criminal nexus between the applicant and alleged gangster Kapil Sangwan.

The judge also dismissed Balyan's contention that the relations between him and Sangwan were not friendly.

"If their relationship deteriorated subsequently and complaints were filed by the applicant, this does not absolve him from involvement in organised crime or abetment during the relevant timeframe; he must face the consequences. Even otherwise, the veracity of his complaints remains to be determined, which can only occur during the trial," the judge said.

The judge noted the submission made by special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, representing the State, that Balyan was accused of providing financial assistance to a gang member after the commission of the crime to help him evade arrest, and said there was "ample material" against the politician.

This was the second bail application moved by Balyan in the case.

He was produced before the court through video conferencing from jail.

The Delhi Police had on May 1 chargesheeted Balyan in the case.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed against four accused, namely Sahil alias Poli, Vijay alias Kalu, Jyoti Prakash alias Baba, and Balyan, under stringent sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

All the accused were arrested in the case related to an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

Balyan was arrested in the case on December 4 last year, whereas a court granted him bail in an extortion case.

The court on January 15 denied him bail in the case.

Delhi Police had argued that the investigation was at a crucial stage in the case, and if granted bail, the accused would hamper the probe.