Delhi court remands Swami Chaitanyanand to 14 days of judicial custody

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday remanded self-styled godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati to 14 days of judicial custody regarding a case in which he is accused of using a fake diplomatic number plate.

Saraswati was produced before Judicial Magistrate Animesh Kumar on the conclusion of his one day's police custody that was granted on December 8.

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who has been previously accused of sexually harassing 16 students at a private management institute in southwest Delhi, was arrested in Agra on September 27.

He has been in jail in the sexual harassment case from where he was sent to a day's custodial interrogation on Monday.

The self-styled godman, who is the former chairman of the management institute, is also in judicial custody over allegations that he molested several women.