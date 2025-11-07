Delhi court restrains Bengaluru restaurant from using 'Carnatic' mark

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A court has restrained a Bengaluru restaurant from using the name 'Carnatic,' saying it was deceptively similar to the mark of Delhi-based Carnatic Cafe.

District Judge Neelam Singh was hearing a trademark infringement suit filed by the owner of Carnatic Cafe against the Bengaluru restaurant of Lemonpepper Hospitality Pvt Ltd and its directors.

In an order dated October 29, the court said, "The plaintiff (owner) has successfully established infringement of its registered trademark 'Carnatic Cafe' as well as the acts of passing off and unfair trade practice carried out by the defendants (Lemonpepper)." It restrained the company's employees or agents from manufacturing, selling, offering for sale, marketing, advertising or rendering any restaurant-related or allied services under the mark 'Carnatic' or using any other mark, logo, device or domain name identical with or deceptively similar to Carnatic Cafe.

"The Defendants are further restrained from using the domain name www.carnaticrestaurant.com or any other domain name incorporating the mark Carnatic, the court said.

It granted Rs 50,000 to the owner of Carnatic Cafe as compensatory and deterrent damages, along with Rs 10,000 as case costs.