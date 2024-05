New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate on Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea and posted the matter for further hearing on June 1.

Kejriwal on Thursday moved his bail plea in a scpecial court at Rouse Avenue court here seeking regular bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Kejriwal is currently on interim bail, granted by the Supreme Court, till June 1.