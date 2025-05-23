Delhi court seeks FSL's response in case against Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday sought the stand of the forensic expert in a case against former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others for allegedly defacing public property in 2019.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal, who was informed by Delhi Police about the FIR lodged in the matter, issued notice to FSL director for June 6.

The judge passed the order after being informed that an FSL report was awaited in the matter.

"Status report has been filed as per which the CD has been sent to FSL for expert opinion and result of the same is awaited. Copy of the status report is supplied. Issue notice to the Director, FSL through concerned SHO with request to expedite the result in the present case and to file the report regarding the same case. Put up on June 9, 2025 for further proceedings," the judge said.

The judge on March 11 directed police to lodge the FIR on a complaint that has alleged violation of Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

Aside from Kejriwal, the court had ordered the FIR against former MLA Gulab Singh and then Dwarka councilor Nitika Sharma, for installing "large-sized" banners.

The complaint filed in 2019 alleged that Kejriwal, then Matiala MLA Gulab Singh (AAP) and then Dwarka A ward councilor Nitika Sharma "deliberately misused public money by putting up large-sized hoardings" at various places in the area.

While ordering the FIR, the judge noted that the complainant had submitted visual evidence with the date and time indicating the illegal banners bearing the names and photos of the accused persons, including Kejriwal.

The judge said that "hanging a banner board or affixing hoardings" amounted to defacement of property under Section 3 of the Act.

The complaint for registration of FIR against Kejriwal and others was dismissed by a magisterial court in September 2022, following which a sessions court on January 21, directed the magistrate to decide afresh the matter. PTI UK AMK AMK