Delhi court sends 4 accused in Red Fort bomb blast to 10-day NIA custody

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday remanded to 10 days' NIA custody three doctors and a preacher who were arrested in connection with the November 10 car blast outside the Red Fort in which 15 people were killed.

The doctors, Muzammil Ganaie, Adeel Rather and Shaheena Saeed, as well as Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wagay had been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Earlier in the day, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took them into custody in Srinagar and produced them in the Patiala House courts.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna sent the four accused to 10 days of NIA custody on the anti-terror probe agency's plea, seeking 15 days of custodial interrogation.

There was heavy security in the court premises with an RAF contingent deployed alongside Delhi Police personnel.

Media persons were barred from entry during the court proceedings.

With these arrests, the number of people booked in connection with the 'white collar' terror plot has gone up to six.

The NIA is already interrogating in its custody two accused -- Amir Rashid Ali and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish.