Delhi court sends four accused in Red Fort bomb blast to 10 days NIA custody

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday remanded four accused in the Red Fort blast case to 10 days of NIA custody.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sought 15 days to interrogate the four accused in its custody.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna sent the four accused to 10 days of NIA custody.

The four accused are Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir and Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

There was heavy security in the court premises with an RAF contingent deployed alongside Delhi Police personnel.

Media persons were barred from entry during the court proceedings.