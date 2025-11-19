Delhi court sends gangster Anmol Bishnoi to 11-day NIA custody

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Anmol Bishnoi, accused of operating as a “terror-gangster syndicate member”, to 11 days of NIA custody, saying the allegations against him were "serious".

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) produced Anmol alias Bhanu, the brother and close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, amid tight security in Patiala House Court around 5 pm, after the federal agency arrested him upon his deportation from the US.

Anmol is also wanted in connection with the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, the firing at actor Salman Khan's residence in April 2024, and the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, among other crimes.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma noted that the agency sought 15 days' custody of the accused on the grounds of being involved in handling of the finance deals of gangs and giving logistics support to them.

The court also noted his alleged involvement in extortion, harming the victims and "identifying foot soldiers" of gangs for carrying out targeted killings and furtherance of terror activities.

The judge said, “He is allegedly operating from abroad. He, along with co-accused persons, is alleged to be operating as a terror-gangster syndicate member. The said syndicate is involved in conducting terrorist activities.” The court said that according to the NIA's chargesheet, the accused was involved in 11 criminal matters registered at different police stations.

The judge noted that the agency had underlined several aspects which needed to be unearthed.

These included Anmol’s role in the conspiracy, the modus operandi, the source of funds used by him for the execution of the terror conspiracy and details of social media accounts through which the responsibility of terror activities executed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the judge said.

“I find that allegations made against the accused are serious. The scope of the investigation and the evidence collected during the investigation is very wide,” he said.

Underlining that the NIA’s plea seeking custody was “based on reasonable and justifiable grounds”, the judge allowed 11 days’ custodial interrogation of the accused. Responding to the court’s queries, Anmol denied the allegations and confirmed that he received a copy of the arrest memo. The accused also said that he engaged an advocate of his choice, and verified that his medical examination was conducted.

The court made it clear that the agency had to take “proper and reasonable precautions” for the accused’s safety and security, and that he had to be medically examined in a government hospital every 48 hours.

“Investigating Officer (IO) is directed to prepare a video recording, by herself or through any proper means, for the entire journey of the accused from the court to the place where he will be kept,” the court said.

Speaking to PTI, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi said the accused will be produced before the court again on November 29 after completion of his NIA custody.

"We are trying to find how he fled India," he said.

There was heavy security, including RAF deployment, in and around the court premises. Media persons were not allowed in the court proceedings.

Absconding since 2022, US-based Anmol is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-gangster syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi.

"Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period," the NIA said. PTI SKM MNR MNR KVK KVK