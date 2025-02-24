Delhi court sends gangster's wife to police custody in gym owner's murder case

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday sent alleged gangster Hashim Baba's wife to three-day police custody in a case related to the reported killing of a 35-year-old gym owner by two bike-borne assailants in a posh neighbourhood in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area last September.

Chief judicial magistrate Anuj Kumar Singh sent Zoya Khan to police custody after the investigating officer said her custody was required to unearth the larger conspiracy (behind the killing) and to establish her role in the case.

Besides Baba, the police also suspect the involvement of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's associates in the murder.

The police told the court that it wanted to recover the weapons used in the crime, claiming that all the accused were in touch with each other through App-based encrypted calls.

The victim, Nadir Shah, who had previous criminal cases against his name, including on charges of robbery and attempt to murder, co-owned a gym in Greater Kailash Part 1.

During the proceedings, Zoya told the court, "My only crime is that I am Hashim Baba's wife. I am not involved in any case against him." Her lawyer told the court that Zoya's name was not disclosed in any of the arrested accused's discloser and that she had joined the probe on two occasions when asked by the investigating agency.

Shah also owned a business in Dubai. His father hailed from Afghanistan and had shifted to Delhi several years ago. PTI UK ARI