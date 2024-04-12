Delhi court sends K Kavitha to 3-day CBI custody in Delhi liquor scam

New Delhi: A court here on Friday sent BRS leader K Kavitha into three-day CBI custody in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

CBI had arrested Kavitha on Thursday after questioning her in Tihar jail and asked for five-day custody from the special court in Rouse Avenue.

She will be produced in the special court on completion of the three-day CBI custody on April 15.

The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was held in Tihar Jail, where she has been lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Earlier, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the order after hearing arguments by the CBI as well as the counsel appearing for Kavitha on the application.

The CBI told the court that Kavitha was not cooperating in the investigation and was evasive in her replies.

Advocate Nitesh Rana, counsel for the accused, opposed the CBI's plea, terming the arrest as illegal.He further accused the probe agency of violating Kavitha's fundamental rights.

CBI officials had recently questioned Kavitha inside prison after obtaining permission from a special court.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody till April 15 and he is lodged in Tihar jail. He will also be produced before the court on the same day.