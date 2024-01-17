Delhi court sends suspected Hizbul Mujahideen operative to jail, releases other accused

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday sent suspected Hizbul Mujahideen operative Javaid Ahmad Matoo, allegedly involved in 11 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, to 14-day judicial custody, while setting free another accused in the case for want of evidence.

Duty Magistrate Isha Singh sent Matoo, 32, to jail till January 31 on an application moved by the Delhi Police, after he was produced before the court.

Matoo, allegedly a highly indoctrinated terrorist carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh, was arrested from Delhi's Nizamuddin area. He was driving a stolen car when he was apprehend, police said.

The magistrate, however, ordered the release of Mohd. Rafi Najar on a police application which said no incriminating evidence was found against him.

"As on date, there is no admissible incriminating evidence against the accused Najar and so, there exists no ground for his detention in this case," the judge said.

Najar was arrested in the case on the basis of the disclosure statement of Matoo, who claimed he used to look after the finances of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen.

Police arrested Najar from Tihar jail, where he was lodged in another case.

"However, at this stage, the IO (investigating officer) has submitted that despite sustained interrogation and investigation, no incriminating evidence has surfaced against the accused Najar," police told the court.

Matoo is named in "11 known terror attack cases", including five grenade attacks and killing of at least five police personnel in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, police said and claimed he is also associated with another terrorist outfit Al Badr.

Dozens of police personnel have also been injured in attacks led by Matoo, police said.

Najar, however, will remain behind bars in the other case lodged against him.