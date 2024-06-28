Delhi court sentences 5 men to life imprisonment in 2011 dacoity, murder case

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) A court here has sentenced five men to life imprisonment in a 2011 case of dacoity and murder.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar was hearing the case against the five convicts Jitender Badhana, Ravi, Mohammed Ifrahim, Yusuf and Bobby.

The case was also registered against Vikas alias Boga but he died during the trial and proceedings against him were abated in January 2023.

Public prosecutor Paryag Dutt Pandey appeared for the state.

In December 2023, the court had convicted the five accused for the offences of dacoity and murder of Parmanand.

According to the prosecution, the accused attacked the victim and inflicted grievous injuries on him with the intent to commit dacoity on November 5, 2011. The victim who was admitted to a hospital succumbed to the injuries the next month, it said.

"It had been proved against the convicts that they committed dacoity with the murder of deceased Parmanand, due to which his family had to not only suffered a loss of his companionship but also loss of income," the court said in an order dated June 6.

It sentenced the five accused to life imprisonment while imposing a fine of Rs 50,000 each on Jitender and Boby. The remaining convicts had to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 each, the court said.

"In case of default in payment of fine, the convict shall further undergo simple imprisonment for six months," it added.

The Mehrauli police station had registered a case against the six accused.