Delhi court sentences man to 10-yr jail term for raping minor in 2016

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) A Delhi court has sentenced a tutor to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old minor student in 2016.

Additional sessions judge Anu Aggarwal heard the arguments on sentencing against the man before convicting him of rape and criminal intimidation under IPC, aside from Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

"On the basis of overall facts and circumstances, the convict is sentenced to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 10 years under Section 6 of the POCSO Act," the court said in its April 1 verdict.

Additional public prosecutor Arun K V said the convict did not deserve any leniency for being a teacher, he betrayed the trust of the minor survivor's parents, who sent the girl to his centre for tuition.

The counsel for the survivor sought a stringent punishment, saying she suffered mental trauma and continued to blame herself for the offence.

The court rejected the convict's plea for leniency on the grounds that he was the bread winner for his family and a harsh punishment would spoil the future.

The man was also given a year's jail term for criminal intimidation, but the sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

The court granted Rs 10.5 lakh in compensation to the survivor. PTI MNR AMK