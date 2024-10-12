Delhi court sentences man to 7 years RI in 2021 robbery case

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) A Delhi court has sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for committing a robbery in 2021, noting that the sentencing policy aims to protect the society from criminals by punishing them under the existing laws.

Additional Sessions Judge Vijay Shankar was hearing the arguments against Krishnan who was convicted under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 392 (robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery with intent to commit grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention).

Additional Public Prosecutor Chander Kirti Negi said Krishnan and his associate Manoj, who was absconding, had robbed the victim, Pawan Kumar, of a mobile phone, besides using a blade to inflict injuries upon him near the Nangloi metro station on September 21, 2021, and that the convict did not deserve any leniency for the grave offence.

In its verdict dated October 7, the court said, "The object of the sentencing policy is to protect the society from the criminals by inflicting punishment upon them under the existing criminal law." It said because of the seriousness of the offence and the unsatisfactory conduct of the convict in prison, he was not entitled to the benefit of provisions for the grant of probation.

"Considering the facts, circumstances, submissions made and aggravating and mitigating circumstances, this court is of the considered opinion that the interest of justice would be met if the convict is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for five years along with a fine of Rs 15,000 for the offence under Section 392 of the IPC," the court said.

It then sentenced him to seven years of RI under Section 397 of the IPC and five years of RI under Section 394. The sentences will run concurrently, the court said. PTI MNR ARI