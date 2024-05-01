Delhi court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping 10-year-old daughter

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for life for raping his 10-year-old daughter.

Special Judge Anu Aggarwal sentenced the man, who was earlier convicted under section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In an order passed on April 27, the court said life imprisonment will mean the "remainder of the natural life of the convict".

During the proceedings, Additional Public Prosecutor Arun K V sought maximum punishment.

The judge observed that soon after the death of the 10-year-old victim's mother, the convict subjected his daughter to "the most heinous crime" of aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

She said the often-heard phrase 'Papa ki Ladli' (adorable daughter) showed the affectionate relationship between a father and a daughter. "Still, when the protector became "a predator", what was the child supposed to do?" she added.

A child bestowed unconditional trust in the parents and expected love, affection and protection from them, the court said.

It said when the safe premises of a house was turned into a place of sexual assault, the child had nowhere to go.

The court said if the "predator" was the biological father of the child, it was tantamount to the betrayal of trust and impairment of the social values.

Such an offence left a long-lasting emotional and psychological impact on the child who, with such invisible scars, lost trust in the family and friends in general and the society in particular, it said.

The court has awarded the victim a total compensation of Rs 12 lakh for her relief and rehabilitation. PTI MNR KSS KSS