Delhi court sentences man to life imprisonment in 2015 murder case

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) A Delhi court has sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering a woman in 2015, saying the convict stabbed the deceased repeatedly in a brutal manner and the brutality of the offence traumatised society at large.

Additional Sessions Judge Pooja Talwar pronounced the judgement after hearing the arguments on sentencing Jai Prakash, who was convicted of killing the 19-year-old woman on November 4.

According to the prosecution, Prakash stabbed the victim, Minakshi, on July 16, 2015, and she later succumbed to the injuries.

In an order dated November 10, the court said, “The aggravating factor against the convict is that he stabbed Minakshi several times in a manner which traumatised not only her family but the society at large. The act of the convict frightened the public present at the place of the incident." The court sentenced him to life imprisonment, saying the offence was not within the ambit of the rarest of rare cases doctrine to award the death penalty.

It said that besides sentencing, the court would also grant compensatory and restorative justice to the victim’s family members.

The court said, "The impact of the death of a young girl of 19 years is heavy on the family members of the deceased. Though painful to discuss, it is nonetheless imperative to address the devastating aftermath of the brutality with which the girl was murdered by the convict." It then directed the West Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to provide adequate compensation to the family members.