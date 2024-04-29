Delhi court sentences man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping minor daughter

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a 44-year-old man convicted of raping his minor daughter to rigorous imprisonment for life, saying the crime was so "diabolical" that it outweighed the mitigating circumstances.

It also observed that a life sentence would serve the interest of justice and the society, besides serving as a general deterrence, without destroying the convict.

Additional Sessions Judge Babita Puniya was hearing a case against the man, who was earlier convicted by the court for rape and under section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The diabolical nature of the crime and the fact that the victim was the daughter of the convict and was in his care and protection outweigh the personal circumstances of the convict," the court said.

"Life sentence would serve the interest of justice as well as of the society. Further, it will also not destroy the convict, though it will serve as a general deterrence," the court added in the judgment dated April 22.

It noted that the mitigating factors included the convict being the sole breadwinner of his family comprising elderly parents, grandmother, wife and four children.

The aggravating factors, however, included the victim being an "innocent and helpless child" who was repeatedly raped, following which she gave birth at the age of 17 years, the court said.

It observed that the victim's refusal to accept an interim compensation awarded in 2022 showed the trauma she was undergoing.

"Considering the nature of the offence, the interest of the society and the victim, I am of the view that the aggravating factors outweigh the mitigating factors," the judge said.

She said the convict failed to show any compelling reason for the court to take a lenient view.

The court sentenced the man to rigorous imprisonment for life, which means "imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life", under the POCSO Act provision.

It also awarded a compensation of Rs 13 lakh for the victim's relief and rehabilitation. PTI MNR RC