Delhi court sentences man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping minor in 2018

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) A court in Delhi on Wednesday sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl in 2018.

Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Singh Rajawat was hearing the arguments on sentencing against the man who had been earlier convicted under IPC Section 376 AB (rape on a woman less than 12 years of age).

Advocate Amit Dwivedi, appearing for the victim, said the convict did not deserve any leniency for the brutal offence.

“The manner in which the convict has restrained the victim by pushing her in the khai (pit) and the brutality with which he committed the aggravated sexual assault upon the victim who was aged about 10 years, shows that he has no control over his sexual urges and has violated the person of child of about 10 years which has left her traumatised for life,” the court said.

It said that the “brutality” committed upon the child left her with mental trauma and forced her to discontinue school.

“In view of the fact that the convict has committed the offence against a 10-year-old girl child, no grounds for leniency are made out,” the court said.

It then sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment under IPC Section 376 AB.

The court also provided Rs 10 lakh compensation to the victim.