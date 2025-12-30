Delhi court sentences man to rigorous life term for shooting his mother dead in 2012

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) A Delhi court has sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for murdering his mother in 2012.

Additional Sessions Judge Babru Bhan was hearing arguments on the quantum of punishment for Ramesh, who had been earlier convicted under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder).

According to the prosecution, Ramesh was convicted of shooting his mother -- Shanti Devi -- dead, in north Delhi's Vijay Colony area on May 15, 2012, over a property dispute.

Additional Public Prosecutor Ghanshyam argued that the convict did not deserve any leniency.

"On the date of the incident, there was no grave provocation or reason for the convict to kill the deceased. Considering the close relationship of convict and deceased, maximum punishment be imposed upon the convict," he said.

In an order dated December 15, the court said, "Ramesh is hereby sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life and to pay a fine of Rs 40,000 for the offence punishable under Section 302 of IPC." Earlier, on December 6, the court had convicted Ramesh saying, the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that he had murdered his own mother by shooting her with a country-made pistol. PTI SKM MNR MNR ARB ARB