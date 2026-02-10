Delhi court sentences two Afghan nationals to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment in NDPS case

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) A Delhi court sentenced two Afghan nationals to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for trafficking a commercial quantity of heroin and also imposed fines totalling Rs 3 lakh on each of them.

Special Judge Manu Goel Kharb was hearing the arguments on sentence against Abdul Khaliq Noorzai and Ghulam Hazrat Mirzale, who were convicted under Sections 21(c) (possession, dealing with manufactured drugs), 23(c) (illegal import or export) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

In an order dated February 7, the court said, "Considering the above facts coupled with fact that both of them also have their families to maintain, the convicts Abdul Khaliq Noorzai and Ghulam Hazrat Mirzale are sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 10 years and pay fine of Rs 1 lakh for the commission of offence under Section 21 (c) of the NDPS Act." The court also awarded identical sentences under Section 23(c) and Section 29 of the NDPS Act, along with three years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh each.

The court directed that all sentences would run concurrently.

According to the prosecution, Noorzai was found in possession of 4.02 kg of heroin, while Mirzale was carrying 3.60 kg of the contraband. A total of 7.62 kg of heroin was recovered, which was concealed in plastic bottles.

The two were arrested after their baggage was screened and checked out of suspicion on their arrival at the Delhi airport from Dubai on August 8, 2021.

A detailed examination of their trolley bags led to the recovery of shampoo and hair colour bottles containing a black-coloured liquid that later tested positive for heroin.

Seeking 20 years of imprisonment for both the accused, the special public prosecutor, who was representing the Customs, argued that both accused were involved in a serious case of drug trafficking and did not deserve any leniency.

The court said that both convicts were first-time offenders and had no previous involvement in any criminal cases.

"Both convicts, Abdul Khaliq and Ghulam Hazrat, are first-time offenders and have not been previously involved in any other case of the NDPS Act or the IPC. Their conduct inside the jail is also found satisfactory," the judge said.