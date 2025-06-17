Delhi court sentences two men to 7-yr jail term in robbery case

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) A Delhi court has sentenced two men to rigorous imprisonment of seven years in a 2015 robbery case, saying they should be dealt with an iron hand to set an example.

Additional Sessions Judge Hem Raj was hearing the arguments on the quantum of sentence against Akash and Peter Joseph, who were convicted under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 398 (attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with a deadly weapon) of IPC.

Another co-accused, Mohammed Yakub, was convicted under Section 394 of IPC.

The trio allegedly committed robbery in an office in the Tilak Nagar area in 2015.

The court on June 16 held, "The facts proved by the prosecution reveal that convicts Akash and Peter Joseph entered into the office... armed with a knife and a pistol respectively, with masks on their faces while convict Mohammed Yakub was standing outside the office keeping a vigil on the scene of crime, and they tried to commit the robbery." Though the convicts were unable to rob anything valuable, it was proved that Akash and Joseph used a knife and a pistol to commit the crime, the court said.

The judge also noted that the convicts did not have any fear of the law as they jointly tried to commit robbery in a busy area.

"Not only this, but they also used a pistol and a deadly weapon, i.e., a knife, which goes on to show their criminal mindset. Accordingly, it is the demand of justice that the convicts should be dealt with an iron hand to set an example for others," the order read.

While Akash and Joseph were sentenced to seven years of prison time, Yakub was ordered to serve five years behind bars. PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK