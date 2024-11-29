Delhi court stays attachment of Bikaner House

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday stayed the attachment of Bikaner House, owned by Nokha municipal council in Rajasthan, while directing it to pay within a week an arbitral award of Rs 50.31 lakh that it owes to a company.

Ordering the stay, District Judge Vidya Prakash noted the 2020 arbitral award in favour of Enviro Infra Engineers Private Limited had attained finality after an appeal of the municipal council was dismissed in 2024 earlier.

The judge on Friday granted a conditional stay on the attachment, subject to depositing an FDR before the court within a week.

The court subsequently posted the matter on January 7, 2025.

In an order passed on September 18, the court observed a non-compliance of the court's directions and said, "Keeping in view the fact that the judgement debtor had failed to comply with the direction for furnishing affidavit of their assets despite grant of repeated opportunities, the court, while agreeing with the submissions made on behalf of decree holder, finds it a fit case for issuance of warrants of attachment against immovable property namely Bikaner House, New Delhi." The court passed the order on a plea seeking enforcement of the arbitral award passed by the arbitral tribunal on January 21, 2020.

The court has also restrained the Nokha nagar palika from transferring or charging the property by sale, gift or otherwise. PTI UK AMK