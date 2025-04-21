Delhi court summons TMC MPs O'Brien, Ghose, Gokhale in 2024 protest case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday summoned TMC leaders Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose and Saket Gokhale for holding a protest in front of the Election Commission of India despite a prohibitory order in place in 2024.

The police alleged on April 8 last year the accused persons gathered outside the main gate of Election Commission of India (ECI) and started protesting, holding placards and banners without a requisite permission and despite the fact that Section 144 (prohibit gathering) of Code of Criminal Procedure was in place.

Delhi Police further alleged the accused persons continued to protest despite warnings on Section 144 following which an FIR was registered.

"I have perused the chargesheet as well as the complaint... I take cognisance of the offences punishable under Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant) 145 (unlawful assembly) and 34 (common intention) IPC. All the accused persons be summoned through IO for April 30, 2025," additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal said.