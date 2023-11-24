Delhi court to consider Raj CM Gehlot's appeal against defamation plea on Dec 7

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely to consider on December 7 an appeal filed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot against a defamation complaint by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Shekhawat has alleged in his complaint that Gehlot, by way of press conferences, media reports and social media posts publicly defamed him by linking him to the Sanjivani scam in the state.

Additional Sessions Judge M K Nagpal on Friday fixed the next date, noting that the accused as well as the complainant have filed their written submissions in the matter.

The judge also said that his earlier order directing a magisterial court here to refrain from passing the final order in the complaint until the next date of hearing will continue till December 7.

“Written submissions from both the sides have been filed. Copies thereof have also been exchanged. Let the matter be now listed for consideration/ further submissions, if any, on December 7, 2023. Interim orders to continue till the next date of hearing,” the judge said.

The judge had earlier refused to stay the proceedings in the complaint but allowed Gehlot to appear before a metropolitan magistrate through video conference.

A magisterial court is hearing Union minister and senior Rajasthan BJP leader Shekhawat's complaint over Gehlot's alleged remarks linking him to the Sanjivani scam in the state.

The case is related to thousands of investors allegedly getting duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society.

Shekhawat, the Union Jal Shakti Minister and MP from Jodhpur, has alleged in his complaint before the metropolitan magistrate that Gehlot has been making defamatory remarks against him over the alleged scam and trying to tarnish his image and affect his political career.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal had said the accused “prima facie” made defamatory imputations against the complainant, knowing and intending to harm his reputation.

The judge also took note of the submission made by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, who represented Shekhawat, that the allegations in the complaint were supported by all complainant's witnesses during their deposition. PTI UK RPA RPA