Delhi court to decide on AAP Amanatullan Khan's pre-arrest bail plea on Feb 25

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) A Delhi court would on February 25 pass an order on the anticipatory bail plea of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, booked over the recent attack on a Delhi Police team at Jamia Nagar in the national capital.

Special judge Jitendra Singh on Monday protected Khan from arrest for a day, and would arguments from the prosecution and the defence on February 25.

Delhi Police sought Khan's custody to interrogate him and ascertain if he too was present at the scene of the alleged attack.

It also placed on court's record a CCTV footage and the statement of witnesses.

The judge said he needed certain clarifications on the issue, following which he would pass the order.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against the Okhla MLA in connection with the incident on February 10 and alleged he led a mob while aiding a proclaimed offender, accused in an attempt-to-murder case, to escape from custody.

The alleged incident, police said, occurred when Delhi Police's Crime Branch attempted to arrest one Shabaz Khan. PTI UK AMK