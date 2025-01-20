Delhi court to hear defamation case against AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj on Feb 1

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) A Delhi court would likely hear on February 1 arguments in a criminal complaint filed by a BJP leader against AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj, accusing him of defamation.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal on Monday directed the complainant, Suraj Bhan Chauhan, to supply the copy of his complaint and related documents to Bhardwaj.

The judge passed the order after Bhardwaj's counsel submitted certain pages in the copy of the complaint earlier supplied by Chauhan were missing.

On defence counsel's submission, Chauhan's lawyer informed the court that he would supply a fresh copy of the complete set of documents and complaint to Bhardwaj.

The judge on December 26 issued notice to Bhardwaj in the case.

In his complaint, Chauhan alleged Bhardwaj defamed him in 2018 by falsely claiming at a press conference that an FIR was lodged against him.

The judge also gave a last opportunity to the complainant to file a copy of an earlier complaint case on the same issue which was dismissed by another court. PTI UK AMK