Delhi court to hear defamation plea against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Feb 1

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely to hear arguments on February 1 on whether to take cognisance of a defamation complaint filed against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj by AAP's Satyendar Jain.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal on Wednesday posted the matter after noting that Jain has handed over the documents related to the complaint to Swaraj.

"Certain documents have filed on behalf of the complainant. Copy of the same has been supplied to counsel for proposed accused no.1... Put up for further arguments on the point of cognisance on February 1, 2025," the judge said.

Jain alleged Swaraj made defamatory remarks against him during an interview on a news channel on October 5, 2023 which was watched by millions.

According to his complaint, Swaraj made "false claims" over the recovery of Rs 3 crore in cash besides 1.8 kg of gold and 133 gold coins from Jain's home.

Swaraj made the false statements to gain undue political advantage and defame him by calling him "corrupt and fraud", Jain alleged. PTI UK ZMN