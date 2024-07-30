Delhi court to hear IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea on Wednesday

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) A court here will hear the anticipatory bail plea of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationer Puja Khedkar, accused in a case of cheating and forgery, on Wednesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala, who was scheduled to hear the matter on Tuesday, adjourned the hearing after the public prosecutor (PP) sought time.

The PP told the court that a new public prosecutor has been appointed in the matter who will put forward arguments.

Khedkar has moved the court, claiming that she is "innocent" and has committed "no offence at all".

"The applicant has been falsely implicated in the present FIR and on a bare perusal of the same, no prima facie offence is made out against her," her application has claimed.

It has also claimed that the documents submitted by her during the filing of the form or at the time of joining were public records obtained from various government authorities.

"Since the applicant did not create these documents, there is no basis for allegations of forgery or creating forged documents. All documents obtained from the applicant are authentic and accurately represented in the record, and as they are integral to the form, there is no possibility of tampering at all," the application has said.

It has claimed that Khedkar officially changed her name from Pooja Dilip Khedkar to Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, which was duly documented and published in the Maharashtra government's gazette as well, and it reflects her decision to adopt a new surname recognised by legal and governmental authorities.

The bail plea claims that Khedkar had not forged any documents, all of which were duly authenticated and certified by the relevant authorities, ensuring that there was no possibility of fraud.

"The applicant even wrote an e-mail to the UPSC in the year 2017, stating that the name has been changed and she has been experiencing the problem regarding the DAF (Detailed Application Form) in the parental information section since her parents were divorced," it added.

The application has further said on July 1, 2023, Khedkar underwent a medical examination at the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation (PMR) in AIIMS, New Delhi, which confirmed that she has multiple disabilities, with her disability percentage assessed at 47 relative to her body.

"Therefore, the possibility of a forged medical certificate is completely ruled out," the application has added.

Khedkar has claimed that the prosecution's case relies solely on the application form submitted by her, adding that the entire evidence is documentary in nature and already in the possession of police.

"Therefore, there is no requirement for the recovery of additional documents from the applicant at this time," her lawyer has claimed. PTI UK RC