Delhi court to hear self-styled godman Chaitanyananda's bail plea on Monday

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) A Delhi court will hear on Monday the bail plea of self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, in a case where he is accused of molesting 17 women students of a private management institute here.

On Friday, the principal district and sessions judge of the Patiala House district courts assigned the plea to Additional Sessions Judge Deepti Devesh, who would hear the matter on Monday.

Earlier, Additional Sessions Judge Atul Ahlawat recused himself from hearing the accused's plea for bail, following which the matter was posted before the principal district and sessions judge for assignment to another court.

Chaitanyananda is currently in judicial custody. PTI MNR RC