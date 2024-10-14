Delhi court to pass order on Engineer Rashid’s regular bail plea on Tuesday

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on Tuesday its order on a regular bail plea moved by Independent Lok Sabha MP from J-K's Baramulla, Engineer Rashid, in a terror funding case. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh, who on September 10 granted interim bail to Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popular as Engineer Rashid, to enable him to campaign for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, had earlier deferred the order on his regular bail application.

Rashid has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a 2017 terror funding case.

Elections to the 90-member J-K Assembly were held in three phases from September 18 to October 1. The results were declared on October 8 in which the National Conference-Congress alliance attained a clear majority with 48 seats.