Delhi court to pass order on LS MP Engineer Rashid's regular bail plea on Oct 5

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on October 5 its order on the regular bail plea of Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid in a terror funding case.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh, who on Tuesday granted interim bail to Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, on Wednesday to enable him to campaign in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, deferred the order on his regular bail application.

Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case.

He is lodged in Tihar jail.

Elections are scheduled to be held for the 90-member legislative assembly of the union territory in three phases from September 18 to October 1. The results will be declared on October 8.