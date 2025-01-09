Delhi court to pass order on Naresh Balyan's bail plea on Jan 15

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) A Delhi will on January 15 pass orders on the bail application of AAP Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan in a case under the stringent MCOCA.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja on Thursday extended till February 1 the judicial custody of Balyan in the case, after he was produced in court on its completion.

The judge reserved order on the bail plea after hearing arguments from the accused and the prosecution.

The fixed for January 22 for hearing arguments on the chargesheet in the case in which Balyan was arrested on December 4.

He was granted bail in another case filed under extortion charges. PTI UK AMK