Delhi court to pass order on police's closure report on minor wrestler's complaint on July 27

New Delhi: A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on July 27 its order on whether to accept a report filed by police seeking cancellation of a complaint filed by a minor wrestler, accusing WFI ex-chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.

Advertisment

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor, who was scheduled to pass an order on Monday, said certain clarifications are required in the matter.

The Delhi Police had last June filed a report before the court, seeking cancellation of the case filed by the minor wrestler.

Singh, a former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, and the BJP's outgoing MP from Kaiserganj, is accused of sexual harassment by several female wrestlers.