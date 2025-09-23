Delhi court upholds man's 2-year jail term in cheating case

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A Delhi court has upheld an order sentencing a man to two years' rigorous imprisonment in a cheating case.

Additional sessions judge Vishal Singh was hearing an appeal filed by one Mohammad Salim, saying the magisterial court did not appreciate the evidence and wrongly convicted him.

In an order on September 22, the court said three complainants, Dost Mohammad, Vijay Pal and Umaruddin, deposed that they were cheated by appellant Salim in 2002, who promised them employment in the gold and diamond mines of South Africa.

The court referred to the statements of the complainants, who claimed Salim obtained Rs 2.25 lakh from each of them for making travel and employment arrangements, but on reaching Johannesburg, the trio discovered that they had been sent on a short tourist visa.

Salim was stated to have not provided any “worthy defence” and instead claimed that he paid some settlement amount.

Judge Singh said the magistrate had rightly concluded that it was proved that Salim’s intention was dishonest from the beginning and that he wrongfully induced the complainants to pay money.

"Trial court rightly convicted Salim for the offence under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC. There is no substance in the appeal and, so far as it impugns the judgment of conviction, it stands dismissed," the court held.