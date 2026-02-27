Delhi court verdict strengthened public trust: J-K Dy CM Choudhary welcomes clean chit to Kejriwal

Jammu, Feb 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Friday said he takes pride in the country’s judiciary, and asserted that democracy becomes stronger when its pillars function independently and deliver fair decisions.

Referring to a Delhi court on Friday discharging former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the politically-charged liquor policy case, Choudhary said, “I can only say this much, we take pride in our judiciary. The Indian judiciary has a reputation, both in the country and across the world.” The Delhi court judgement upheld the law laid down by B R Ambedkar, and strengthened public trust, he said.

“When the pillars of democracy take the right decisions, democracy remains strong,” Choudhary said.

Calling journalists an important pillar of democracy, the deputy chief minister expressed hope that media houses would continue to take bold and fair decisions to strengthen the democratic institutions.

“People’s faith grows when institutions function impartially. We expect the true voice of the people to reach the country and the world,” he added.

The Delhi court on Friday discharged Kejriwal, his former deputy Manish Sisodia and 22 others in the 2021-22 liquor policy case, and pulled up the CBI by saying it found no "overarching conspiracy or criminal intent" in the now-scrapped policy for 2021-22.

On raids conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau at his brother’s residence and properties, Choudhary said the investigating agency has been given a free hand to carry out its probe.

“If any mistake has been committed, we will face the consequences. But if no wrongdoing is established, we have complete faith in the judiciary and expect justice without any bias or selective targeting,” Choudhary said, adding that he would continue to demand a fair probe.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday registered a disproportionate assets case against Vijay Singh Choudhary, a police inspector and brother of Surinder Choudhary, and conducted searches at 10 locations across Jammu and Rajouri districts.

While posted at different locations, Vijay Choudhary allegedly raised assets worth crores of rupees, including more than 10 properties -- houses, shops and land parcels spread over about 100 kanals of land -- mostly in the names of family members, relatives and others, an ACB spokesperson said.

Referring to remarks by Kejriwal on fighting elections on issues, the deputy chief minister said that polls should not be won by targeting opposition leaders or putting them behind bars, but based on development and addressing unemployment.

“We function under the Constitution framed by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Politics must revolve around real issues affecting the people,” he said.

Recalling the sacrifices made during India’s freedom struggle, he said, “Our forefathers fought for Independence, and as their heirs, it is our responsibility to ensure elections are fought on issues and for the betterment of people.” “Special focus must be on the youth, who represent the future, and policies should aim at creating opportunities and securing a better tomorrow for the coming generations,” the deputy chief minister said. PTI AB AB ARI ARI