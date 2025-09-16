Delhi: Crime Branch busts gang behind Rs 14-lakh daylight dacoity; 3 held

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested three members of a gang of dacoits for allegedly carrying out a daylight armed dacoity of Rs 14 lakh at a pan masala dealer's godown in Anand Vihar last month, an official said on Tuesday.

Two country-made pistols, a Beretta pistol, 17 live cartridges and a car used in the crime have been seized from the accused, he said.

"The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak Sharma, Momin and Amir Suhail, all residents of Uttar Pradesh. Efforts are underway to nab their associates, including the gang leader, Rashid," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

He said on August 31, armed dacoits stormed into the godown of the pan masala dealer at Anand Vihar's Rishabh Vihar Society and looted Rs 14 lakh at gunpoint. A case was registered at the Anand Vihar police station. During investigation, CCTV footage revealed that five men were involved in the dacoity and they had used a car with a fake number plate. The probe led police to the Rashid gang.

Acting on secret information, a police team apprehended Suhail and Sharma on September 10. Their disclosures led to the arrest of Momin.

A country-made pistol with three live cartridges was seized from Momin, while another firearm and ammunition were seized from Suhail. Police seized the Beretta pistol with 10 live cartridges from Sharma's possession.

During interrogation, Sharma revealed that he got to know around eight months ago that large sums of cash were stored at the godown but the gang leader, Rashid, was initially reluctant to commit any crime in Delhi due to heavy policing.

"However, in August, Rashid agreed and a plan was made involving Suhail, Rahul, Sameer, Momin and Sharma. On August 31, the gang assembled at Arthala Peer in Ghaziabad and proceeded to Anand Vihar in the car arranged by Suhail. After looting the cash, they regrouped in Baghpat where the money was distributed. Rashid had instructed them not to carry mobile phones to avoid police tracking," the DCP said.

The gang later planned another dacoity in Aligarh, based on a tip-off that hawala money worth Rs 80 to Rs 90 lakh was being transported by a motorcycle. A reconnaissance was conducted on September 5, but before the plan could be executed, the Delhi Police arrested the accused, the officer said, adding that the Uttar Pradesh Police has been informed of the arrests.

Police said Sharma has seven previous cases against him, including for murder, armed robbery and under the Arms Act, in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Momin, previously convicted in a murder case and jailed for 12 years, was supplying arms to the gang. Suhail has no criminal history. He runs a home appliances shop in Gurugram and joined the gang for easy money. PTI BM RC